Akins is expected to receive more playing time with Ryan Griffin (illness) declared out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's tight ends are barely perceptible in the offense, so Griffin's absence is not expected to mean much for Akins or Jordan Thomas in terms of fantasy production. Factoring in the opponent, Jacksonville, which is tied with the Baltimore as the league's top-ranked passing defense, and we could see the Texans rely heavily on the running game. Akins has been targeted 11 times (nine catches) through six games.