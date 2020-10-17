Akins (ankle/concussion) will not play Sunday against the Titans, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Akins, who was a limited participant in practice all week, was listed as questionable in Friday's final injury report, but it seems as if the team is simply playing it safe with their starting tight end. Darren Fells, who last week posted a season-high 57 receiving yards and registered his second touchdown this season, will once again operate as the primary pass catcher in Akins' absence.