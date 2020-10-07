Akins (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Akins was concussed on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith this past Sunday, which also led to an ejection for Smith. The third-year tight end was coming into his own as Houston's top pass-catcher at his position, but Akins is still dealing with the aftereffects of Smith's hit and seems unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars. Akins will need to clear the concussion protocol before he can return to the field.