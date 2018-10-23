Akins played 30 of 64 offensive snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

If there was ever a week that Akins might break out, it was Week 7 with Ryan Griffin (illness) inactive. Unfortunately for Akins, the Texans relied on the running game, so the coaches opted to use Jordan Thomas, the superior blocker, more than Akins. We suspect the Texans will execute a similar run-first formula Week 8 on Thursday night against the Dolphins, who rank 29th against the run.