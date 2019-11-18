Play

Akins caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens.

As the score suggests, the Texans were behind early and never got close. There wasn't even the garbage-time statistical padding that sometimes comes with a blowout loss. Akins, who has one game with more than 39 yards, is averaging 26.3 yards per game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories