Akins did not catch his lone target in Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 9.

For a second consecutive week, Akins was not heavily involved. He had a four-week stretch -- 10 catches, 154 yards, one touchdown -- that hinted at fantasy worth at a notoriously unproductive position. If there was a game where Houston tight ends could make a difference, it was Thursday when both Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (groin) were unavailable, but it did not materialize for Akins.