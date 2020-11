Akins caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns.

Akins' target was in the red zone -- the tight end's third target inside the 20 this season -- but overall, Houston's tight ends weren't used much in the game. They were thrown to just four times among Deshaun Watson's 30 pass attempts. Akins and Darren Fells each had one target while Pharaoh Brown was targeted twice and had a touchdown.