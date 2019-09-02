With fellow tight end Jordan Thomas (cracked rib) and Kahale Warring (concussion) on IR, Akins figures to see added opportunities in the Texans offense this season.

The 2018 third-rounder hauled in 17 passes for 225 yards in 16 games as a rookie last season and seemed destined to work in a time-share with Thomas, but Akins now profiles as the Texans' top pass-catching tight end. Meanwhile, veteran teammates Darren Fells and Logan Paulsen are valued more for their blocking ability.