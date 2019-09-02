Texans' Jordan Akins: Opportunity knocks
With fellow tight end Jordan Thomas (cracked rib) and Kahale Warring (concussion) on IR, Akins figures to see added opportunities in the Texans offense this season.
The 2018 third-rounder hauled in 17 passes for 225 yards in 16 games as a rookie last season and seemed destined to work in a time-share with Thomas, but Akins now profiles as the Texans' top pass-catching tight end. Meanwhile, veteran teammates Darren Fells and Logan Paulsen are valued more for their blocking ability.
