Akins caught his only target or a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

Akins was targeted once for just the second time this season. He caught a single pass for the second time in three weeks. The UCF product, and the tight room in general, has seen a slight dip in what was already middle-of-the-road production with Will Fuller back in the fold. Next up is Denver's fifth-ranked pass defense, though the Broncos have been so-so against tight ends this season.