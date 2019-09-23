Akins caught three of five targets for 73 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.

Akins was wide open on his first TD, a 15-yard strike that turned out to be the winning score. The second touchdown was a 53-yard catch-and-run on a busted play, kept alive by quarterback Deshaun Watson's scrambling before he found Akins alone in the middle of the field. From there, he went untouched down the sideline. Akins established single-game highs in targets, catches and yards while scoring the first touchdowns of his two-year tenure in Houston. The Texans got their tight ends involved Week 3, a departure from previous gameplans. Akins and Darren Fells combined for 11 targets, eight catches, 122 yards and three touchdowns. The heavy involvement may be a one-game anomaly, but it could develop into a more consistent element of the offense if opponents devote more resources to Houston's wideouts.