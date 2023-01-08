Akins secured four of eight targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also caught a game-winning two-point conversion pass.

The journeyman tight end played the unlikely hero in an unlikely win, corralling a 28-yard touchdown grab on a 4th-and-20 heave from Davis Mills late in the fourth quarter and then securing the subsequent two-point conversion pass that proved the difference in the contest. Akins' Week 18 production allowed him to finish the 2022 campaign having tied his career high in receptions (37) and setting new personal bests in receiving yards (495) and touchdowns (five). The fifth-year pro played this season on a one-year contract, and given his ability to once again offer solid production as a pass catcher, Akins shouldn't have much trouble finding an NFL home in 2023.