Akins (concussion/ankle) was limited during Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

While it's encouraging that Akins was able to log two straight limited sessions to close out the week, he still has to clear the league's concussion protocol to suit up Sunday. If Akins is unable to play, expect Darren Fells to operate as the No. 1 tight end, while Pharaoh Brown could rotate in at the position.