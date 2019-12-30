Akins hauled in five of seven targets for 54 yards in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans.

Akins worked as the team's primary tight end and hauled in a season-best five receptions. With this performance, he closed the regular season with 36 receptions and 418 yards. Both represent significant improvements over his marks from his rookie season, and he could be in line to take another step forward as current top tight end Darren Fells is set to hit free agency. In the immediate future, Akins will look to help the team earn a first-round win against Buffalo.