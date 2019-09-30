Akins caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Akins popped up on fantasy radars last week when he caught two touchdowns and continued the momentum against the Panthers, although he didn't find the end zone. He leads Houston's tight ends with 14 targets -- three more than starter Darren Fells -- and is tied for third overall on the team. Quarterback Deshaun Watson still looks for his wideouts first and foremost, but Akins has emerged as a second-tier threat.