Akins caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

Akins returned to the lineup after missing three consecutive games with a concussion and ankle injury. The third-year tight end opened the season as the lead tight end but on Sunday, he finished third in snap count (22) behind Darren Fells (33) and Pharaoh Brown (25). The diminished playing time is likely the result of the Texans exercising caution. Prior to his recent injury, Akins was the leading tight end target, as he was Sunday.