Akins caught two of two targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Akins had more snaps (48) than Darren Fells (25) and shined on his two receptions. His first resulted in a first down after he piled on 15 yards after the catch, showing elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability. Then he got separation and easily snagged a dart from Deshaun Watson for a 19-yard touchdown. Fells was the leader at tight end in 2019, but Akins has the early edge in 2020.