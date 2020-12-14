Akins caught three of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Bears.

Akins once again led Houston's tight ends in targets while finishing second among all receivers in the loss. The Texans were without their top three wide receivers that started the season -- Will Fuller (suspension), Brandin Cooks (foot) and Randall Cobb (toe) -- which jumbled up the targeting options for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cooks could return for Week 15 against the Colts, which would bring some normalcy, but Fuller is done for the season and Cobb is considering shutting down. That could open the door for Akins, who leads the team's tight ends in targets, to maintain a significant role in the passing game-plans going forward.