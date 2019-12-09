Akins caught four of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Denver in Week 14.

With Will Fuller (hamstring) sidelined, opportunities became available for other receivers. Surprisingly, it was Akins that benefited the most on a day when the Texans threw a season-high 50 times. His nine targets were a season high and the second-most behind only DeAndre Hopkins (13).