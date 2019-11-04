Akins caught three of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Akins now has new career highs in receptions (20), targets (28 yards, receiving yards and touchdowns (2) with at least seven more games to build on those numbers. Unfortunately, this usage has led to only two touchdowns, both scored in a Week 3 win over the Chargers. While both Texans' tight ends for getting run and more targets relative to last season, Akins clearly sits behind Darren Fells in terms of touchdowns and red zone targets.