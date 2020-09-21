Akins caught a career-high seven catches on seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens.

Akins has been a surprise through the first two weeks. After scoring a touchdown Week 1, he finished second in targets behind Brandin Cook in Week 2. He's caught all nine of his targets while doubling the playing time of Darren Fells, who entered training camp as the lead tight end and scored Houston's lone touchdown Sunday. The usage may be a function of the Texans playing from behind, but Akins is emerging as a go-to option for quarterback Deshaun Watson.