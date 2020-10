Akins (concussion) is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday at Tennessee, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Coach Romeo Crennel said the 28-year-old "made a little progress," but he clearly remains in the concussion protocol. Akins has practiced as a limited participant in four straight sessions and appears likely to tally another one Friday, but the release of the official injury report later in the day will provide the final answer on his practice participation.