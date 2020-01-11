Texans' Jordan Akins: Sidelined Sunday
Akins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round game at Kansas City.
After being limited in practice all week, Akins was listed as questionable for this contest Friday but ended up not making the trip north at all. His absence will leave Darren Fells (hip) and Jordan Thomas as the Texans' available tight ends.
