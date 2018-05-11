Texans' Jordan Akins: Signs with Houston

Akins signed a contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Akins, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, walks into a good situation in Houston. There's an opportunity to play after C.J. Fiedorowicz announced his retirement. The Texans understood their predicament and scooped up two tight ends on draft night -- they also selected Jordan Thomas in the sixth round. There's an opportunity for the 26-year-old Akins, who played baseball for four years before his four-year career in college football. He's considered more of a receiving tight end, which could prove fruitful with Deshaun Watson his quarterback.