Texans' Jordan Akins: Sitting second on depth chart
Akins is slotted in as the second-string tight end behind Jordan Thomas, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The release of Ryan Griffin positioned Akins to battle for a starting job in 2019, but it appears Thomas has pulled ahead of Akins early in the pecking order. On a positive note, Reiss suggests there is a significant gap between Akins and the others below him on the depth chart. A strong showing in the preseason could also boost Akins standing and offensive reps this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...