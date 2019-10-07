Akins caught his lone target for 21 yards in Sunday's 53-32 win over Atlanta in Week 5.

Akins extended a drive with a third-down catch that led to Houston's first score, tying the game at seven apiece. He also had a red-zone target that was nullified by offsetting penalties. For the season, he's been targeted inside the 20 four times, which ranks second on the team behind wideout Will Fuller. Despite their overall limited usage, Houston's tight ends have seven red-zone targets, tied with the wide receivers. The second-year tight end has at least one catch in every game, has scored twice, and is averaging 15.7 YPC.

