Texans' Jordan Akins: Snags two balls in preseason opener
Akins caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 28-26 preseason opening loss to the Packers.
Houston's entire passing game was stuck in low gear, as the speedy but inaccurate Joe Webb played the entire contest under center. While there isn't much information to be gleaned from Akins' performance in this one, the versatile tight end's ability to line up as a wide receiver makes him an intriguing option, especially since wideout Keke Coutee had to leave this one with an ankle injury.
