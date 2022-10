Akins caught two of two targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers.

Akins was up from the practice squad for a second consecutive week due to injuries to Pharaoh Brown (hip) and Brevin Jordan (ankle). O.J. Howard was the starting tight end and led the position group in snaps, but Akins, who was part of the team last season, has system knowledge and could step into a larger role if necessary.