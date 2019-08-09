Texans' Jordan Akins: Snags two catches in preseason opener
Akins caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 28-26 preseason opening loss to the Packers.
Houston's entire passing game was stuck in low gear, as the speedy but inaccurate Joe Webb played the entire contest under center. While there isn't much information to be gleaned from Akins' performance in this one, the versatile tight end's ability to line up as a wide receiver makes him an intriguing option, especially since wideout Keke Coutee had to leave the contest with an ankle injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...