Akins caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 28-26 preseason opening loss to the Packers.

Houston's entire passing game was stuck in low gear, as the speedy but inaccurate Joe Webb played the entire contest under center. While there isn't much information to be gleaned from Akins' performance in this one, the versatile tight end's ability to line up as a wide receiver makes him an intriguing option, especially since wideout Keke Coutee had to leave the contest with an ankle injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 4.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...