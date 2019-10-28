Akins caught two of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders in Week 8.

It was another game where Houston's tight ends were integral to the passing offense. Akins and Daniel Fells combined for 11 targets, tying the position's season-high, but it was Fells that made the most impact by catching two red-zone touchdowns. For this one game, the Texans partially made up for the absence of Will Fuller (hamstring) by allocating more opportunities to their tight ends, while Keke Coutee did not even get off the sideline. Halfway through the season, Akins has already matched his catch and target totals from 2018. Unfortunately, he evenly shares the position with Fells, and fantasy owners are rolling the dice when selecting either one.