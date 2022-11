Akins caught five of five targets for a team-high 61 yards and a 25-yard touchdown catch in Sunday's 30-15 loss to Miami in Week 12.

Akins hauled in his first touchdown since Week 3 and had his fifth catch for more than 20 yards. It's looking like the benching of Brevin Jordan -- at three consecutive weeks and running -- is a permanent decision, so Akins should continue to see the bulk of targets at tight end.