Akins (ankle/concussion) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Akins practiced in a limited fashion all week, and coach Romeo Crennel said Friday that Akins will be a game-time decision Sunday. Crennel also confirmed that Akins is still in the league's concussion protocol while also working through an ankle injury, so he'll need clearance on both fronts in order to play Sunday. Darren Fells will be the main beneficiary if Akins can't go.