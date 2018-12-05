Texans' Jordan Akins: Targeted once
Akins caught one 13-yard pass during Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.
Akins has now been targeted seven times over his past four games following just 11 targets in his first eight games. He hasn't been able to produce much during his rookie season, but the Texans have an interesting tight-end room, all three targets have produced equally modestly, with between 13 and 15 catches and 152 and 203 yards among the each of the three of them. Akins brings up the bottom on both those stats, but the fact remains that Houston hasn't utilized the tight end much this season. Don't expect that to change Sunday against an average Indy pass defense.
