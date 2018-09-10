Texans' Jordan Akins: Targeted twice in opener
Akins caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
Houston's tight ends combined for three catches on nine targets as quarterback Deshaun Watson never resembled the dynamo we saw in his six-game run as a starter in 2017. Starter Ryan Griffin did not have a catch in five targets while Jordan Thomas caught one of two for 27 yards. The pecking order will likely remain the same heading into Week 2 against the Titans, but that Griffin and Watson were so out of sync Week 1, Akins is on our watch list.
