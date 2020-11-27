Akins was targeted twice in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.
Akins and the rest of tight ends did not play a significant role Thursday. He had two of the position group's three targets, including one red-zone chance. Houston was down two wide receivers, which gave the tight ends a chance to make an impact, but that never materialized. The snap count was relatively even among the group with Akins (26 snaps) third behind Pharaoh Brown (30) and Darren Fells (28). Week 13 brings a matchup with Indianapolis, which has allowed the fourth fewest yards and just one touchdown to opposing tight ends.