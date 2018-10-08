Akins caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Cowboys.

Akins and fellow rookie tight end Jordan Thomas have been afterthoughts in the offensive attack. The duo have combined for 18 targets over the first five games. Starter Ryan Griffin is the most attractive tight end option on the roster, but the position group as a whole lags behind the wideouts and backs.

