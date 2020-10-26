Coach Romeo Crennel said Monday that he expects Akins (concussion) to be available against Jacksonville in Week 9, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Akins has missed three straight games while dealing with a concussion, but it appears as though he's set to return to action after the Texans' bye. The 28-year-old served as Houston's clear top tight end during the first three games of the season, so if he's indeed able to fully clear the concussion protocol for Week 9 he'll stand to resume handling No.1 reps.