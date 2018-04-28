Texans' Jordan Akins: Texans select in third round
The Texans selected Akins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 98th overall.
Hayden Hurst gets all the attention among baseball prospects-turned-NFL tight ends, but Akins is an interesting case in his own right, and perhaps one with understated upside. Whereas Hurst was a pitcher prospect, the 6-foot-3, 249-pound Akins was once a centerfielder prospect for the Rangers. He was much lighter at the time, of course, but the basic takeaway is that Akins has always been a natural plus athlete. He's already 26 years old, though, and has an extensive history of knee concerns that destabilize his floor a bit. If he has some durability luck and finds his way onto the field in the Deshaun Watson offense, Akins could pay off as a seam-stretching threat down the road. For now he's just a player to monitor for scouting purposes and perhaps select late in dynasty drafts.
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...