Texans' Jordan Akins: Texans select in third round

The Texans selected Akins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Hayden Hurst gets all the attention among baseball prospects-turned-NFL tight ends, but Akins is an interesting case in his own right, and perhaps one with understated upside. Whereas Hurst was a pitcher prospect, the 6-foot-3, 249-pound Akins was once a centerfielder prospect for the Rangers. He was much lighter at the time, of course, but the basic takeaway is that Akins has always been a natural plus athlete. He's already 26 years old, though, and has an extensive history of knee concerns that destabilize his floor a bit. If he has some durability luck and finds his way onto the field in the Deshaun Watson offense, Akins could pay off as a seam-stretching threat down the road. For now he's just a player to monitor for scouting purposes and perhaps select late in dynasty drafts.