Akins caught three of three targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants.

With Brevin Jordan a healthy inactive, Akins ramped up his production after a couple of quiet games. He accounted for Houston's longest play of the game, a 46-yard catch-and-run which set up one of five red-zone opportunities that failed to lead to a touchdown. It's unknown how the Texans plan to use Jordan going forward, but it is a boost to Akins' value if his benching becomes long term.