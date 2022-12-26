Akins caught all three targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans in Week 16.

Akins continued his career renaissance with another three grabs, giving him 31 receptions and 387 yards for the season, tops among the team's tight ends. The 30-year-old was off the radar to start the season, but Akins has moved to the top of the depth chart since joining the active roster in Week 3. Houston's passing attack is unreliable, but with Nico Collins (foot) done for the season and Brandin Cooks dealing with injuries, Akins has averaged 4.4 targets and scored twice over the last five weeks. He leads all Houston pass-catchers with three TDs and is second with nine red-zone targets.