Akins caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers in Week 3.

Akins, who had his second catch of 20-plus yards, has 11 catches through three weeks. Darren Fells was the big name among Houston tight ends entering 2020, but Akins has passed him as the lead man. He's played 78.2 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Fells' 44.2 percent.