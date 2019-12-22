Akins failed to catch any of his two targets in Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16.

Both of his targets were inside the red zone, but the Texans failed to execute when getting near the Buccaneers goal. After a big nine-target game Week 14 against the Broncos, Akins has just four targets and two catches for seven yards in the two games since. He has as many targets (48) and three fewer catches (31) than starter Darren Fells but has only two touchdowns, both coming in Week 3.