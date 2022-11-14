Akins caught three of three targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10.

With Brevin Jordan a healthy inactive, Akins ramped up his production after a couple of invisible games. He was on the receiving end of Houston's longest play of the game, a 46-yard catch-and-run, which set up one of five Houston red-zone opportunities that did not lead to a touchdown. It's unknown how the Texans plan to use Jordan going forward, but it is a boost to Akins' value if it becomes long-term.