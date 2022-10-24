Akins caught three of four targets for a team-high 68 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders in Week 7.

Akins continued his strong play at the tight end position and appears to bonded with quarterback Davis Mills. He was given an opportunity with Brevin Jordan sidelined the last three weeks and played himself from practice squad to the active roster. However, Jordan (four targets, 30 snaps) returned Sunday and led the position group in snaps and could eat into Akins' opportunities going forward.