Jenkins (shoulder) signed a two-year deal with the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jenkins spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Jets, racking up a total of 24.5 sacks. He was limited to 12 games in 2020 due to a shoulder injury, though is expected to be healthy in time for the 2021 season after undergoing surgery. He joins a number of offseason additions on the defensive side of the ball for Houston and should play a significant role among their linebacker corps.