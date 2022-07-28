Jenkins (ankle) was added to the active/physically unable to perform list by the Texans on Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jenkins will not be eligible to practice or play in the preseason until he is activated from this list by Houston - a move that the team can make at any point before the final roster cutdown date. If not, the veteran defensive end, who played 11 games for the Texans in 2021, will be forced to miss the first four contests of the regular season.