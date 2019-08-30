Ta'amu entered Thursday's preseason finale after Joe Webb suffered a foot injury and completed 4-of-6 passes for 21 yards with an interception in a loss to the Rams.

Webb's foot injury appears to be serious, per team officials, so Ta'amu, who was signed after No. 2 quarterback AJ McCcaron suffered a thumb injury Aug. 6, may stick around the roster for a while longer. McCarron shed his cast and threw prior to Thursday's game, so he looks on track to play Week 1 against the Saints.