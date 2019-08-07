Texans' Jordan Ta'amu: Inks deal with Houston
The Texans signed Ta'amu as an undrafted free agent Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With news breaking Tuesday that backup A.J. McCarron was going to sidelined for a portion of the preseason, the team decided to sign Ta'amu. Last season, the Ole Miss product passed for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding six scores on the ground. He'll likely battle for reps with fellow backup Joe Webb during Thursday's preseason game against Green Bay.
