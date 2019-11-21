The Texans have activated Thomas (ribs) off IR in advance of Thursday night's game against the Colts.

Thomas, who cracked a rib during the preseason, caught 20 passes for 215 yards and four TDs as a rookie last season. He'll add depth to the Texans' tight end corps behind Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, but we'd like to see him get a full and productive game in before endorsing him as a fantasy lineup option.