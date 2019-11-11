Play

Thomas (ribs) is participating in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas landed on injured reserve prior to Week 1 due to a rib injury, and he now appears to have resumed practicing for the first time this season. His return to practice opens up a 21-day window for the Texans to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster.

