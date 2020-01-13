Thomas caught is only target for seven yards in Sunday's 51-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Thomas, who caught four touchdown passes as a rookie in 2018, entered 2019 as a leading candidate to become the No. 1 tight end but lost ground to Darren Fells and Jordan Akins. A rib injury in the preseason finale landed him on injured reserve, but Thomas became one of Houston's injured players designated for return, although he failed to make an impact upon his return. The 23-year-old finished with just one catch on three targets during the regular season. He's one of three tight ends under contract for next season along with Akins and injured rookie Kahale Warring (concussion).