Texans' Jordan Thomas: Catches lone target in playoff loss
Thomas caught is only target for seven yards in Sunday's 51-31 loss to the Chiefs.
Thomas, who caught four touchdown passes as a rookie in 2018, entered 2019 as a leading candidate to become the No. 1 tight end but lost ground to Darren Fells and Jordan Akins. A rib injury in the preseason finale landed him on injured reserve, but Thomas became one of Houston's injured players designated for return, although he failed to make an impact upon his return. The 23-year-old finished with just one catch on three targets during the regular season. He's one of three tight ends under contract for next season along with Akins and injured rookie Kahale Warring (concussion).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...